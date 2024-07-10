Zimbabwe aims to bounce back after a heavy defeat in the last match against India. The team led by Sikandar Raza needs to improve their batting performance to compete in the upcoming matches of the series.

Shubman Gill led team India will look to continue the winning momentum as they take on the Minnows for the 3rd T20I of 5 match series at Harare Sports Club today. The series is currently evenly poised with Zimbabwe winning the maiden clash while the Men in Blue prevailed in the second clash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there's a bit of headache now for skipper Shubman Gill and coach VVS Laxman as members of T20 World Cup winning squad join the Indian setup. The addition of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube will no doubt increase the standing of this young team India but it could mean the end of series for a few players.

Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel is likely to make way for his Sanju Samson while Shivam Dube may replace Riyan Parag. The big question, however, is how does the team accomodate Yashasvi Jaiswal who usually bats at the top of the order. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The team will have to decide if they have the stomach to axe Abhishek Sharma especially after his maiden international century in the last match. A more likely scenario could be Jaiswal opening the batting while replacing Sai Sudarshan in the team and Abhishek being asked to go 1 down.

Zimbabwe, on their part, will have to get over the 100 run thumping in the last match and look forward to putting their best foot forward in the next few matches of this series. The Sikandar Raza led side will have to work on improving their batting who have struggled to get going with scores of 115 and 134 in the 2 matches so far. Meanwhile, the Minnows will also have to rethink their strategy for the experienced and dangerous new additions in the Indian lineup.

Squads: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

