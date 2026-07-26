IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer's India eye series whitewash in Harare; Zimbabwe hope for consolation win

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs India cricket team match scorecard: Having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, India would like to go for a kill and whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0 when both sides take on in the third and final T20I on Sunday in Harare. After going winless in the first two T20I series against Ireland and England, Shreyas Iyer record his first win and series victory as the Indian captain in Zimbabwe.

With no rest between the second and third T20Is, India might ring a few changes, especially to those who warmed the bench in the first two matches. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would be hoping for a consolation win.

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