IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer's India eye series whitewash in Harare; Zimbabwe hope for consolation win

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs India cricket team match scorecard: Having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, India would like to go for a kill and whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0 when both sides take on in the third and final T20I on Sunday in Harare. After going winless in the first two T20I series against Ireland and England, Shreyas Iyer record his first win and series victory as the Indian captain in Zimbabwe.
With no rest between the second and third T20Is, India might ring a few changes, especially to those who warmed the bench in the first two matches. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would be hoping for a consolation win.
|Country/Region
|TV channel
|LIVE Streaming
|India
|Unite8 Sports
|FanCode
|Zimbabwe
|ZBC TV
|ZBC digital
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport digital
|UK & Ireland
|None
|Hotstar UK
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz
Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza and India's Shreyas Iyer walk out for the toss. India win the toss and Iyer opts to bat first. Prince Yadav and Shivam Dube make way for Ashok Sharma and Suryansh Shedge for India.
India have been dominant in the first two games. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and pacers Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav stole the show in the first game, the second game belonged to Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma with the bat and Abhishek Sharma with the ball.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe in Harare.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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