IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat after winning toss; India bring Ashok Sharma, Suryansh Shedge

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs India cricket team match scorecard: Having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, India would like to go for a kill and whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0 when both sides take on in the third and final T20I on Sunday in Harare. After going winless in the first two T20I series against Ireland and England, Shreyas Iyer record his first win and series victory as the Indian captain in Zimbabwe.
With no rest between the second and third T20Is, India might ring a few changes, especially to those who warmed the bench in the first two matches. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would be hoping for a consolation win.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma
|Country/Region
|TV channel
|LIVE Streaming
|India
|Unite8 Sports
|FanCode
|Zimbabwe
|ZBC TV
|ZBC digital
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport digital
|UK & Ireland
|None
|Hotstar UK
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow by Cricbuzz
Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza and India's Shreyas Iyer walk out for the toss. India win the toss and Iyer opts to bat first. Prince Yadav and Shivam Dube make way for Ashok Sharma and Suryansh Shedge for India.
India have been dominant in the first two games. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and pacers Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav stole the show in the first game, the second game belonged to Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma with the bat and Abhishek Sharma with the ball.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe in Harare.