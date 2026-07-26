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IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer opts to bat after winning toss; India bring Ashok Sharma, Suryansh Shedge

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue are already leading the series 2-0.

Koushik Paul
Updated26 Jul 2026, 04:10:49 PM IST
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IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Can India complete a 3-0 whitewash?
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Can India complete a 3-0 whitewash? (AFP)

Zimbabwe national cricket team vs India cricket team match scorecard: Having already secured the series with a 2-0 lead, India would like to go for a kill and whitewash Zimbabwe 3-0 when both sides take on in the third and final T20I on Sunday in Harare. After going winless in the first two T20I series against Ireland and England, Shreyas Iyer record his first win and series victory as the Indian captain in Zimbabwe.

With no rest between the second and third T20Is, India might ring a few changes, especially to those who warmed the bench in the first two matches. On the other hand, Zimbabwe would be hoping for a consolation win.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma

When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe?

Country/RegionTV channelLIVE Streaming
IndiaUnite8 SportsFanCode
ZimbabweZBC TVZBC digital
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport CricketSuperSport digital
UK & IrelandNoneHotstar UK
USA & CanadaWillow TVWillow by Cricbuzz
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Follow updates here:
26 Jul 2026, 04:05:15 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: India opt to bat first

Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza and India's Shreyas Iyer walk out for the toss. India win the toss and Iyer opts to bat first. Prince Yadav and Shivam Dube make way for Ashok Sharma and Suryansh Shedge for India.

26 Jul 2026, 04:01:42 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: What happened in the first two games?

India have been dominant in the first two games. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and pacers Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav stole the show in the first game, the second game belonged to Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma with the bat and Abhishek Sharma with the ball.

26 Jul 2026, 03:41:11 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe in Harare.

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