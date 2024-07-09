Hello User
India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Where to watch, live streaming details and more

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Where to watch, live streaming details and more

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

  In the previous T20I match, India defeated Zimbabwe by a whopping 100 runs, all thanks to Abhishek Sharma's maiden hundred in just 47 deliveries.

India's Shubman Gill walks off the pitch after India won the second T20 international cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 7, 2024. (Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team on 10 July is all set to face Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe for the third T20I match at the Harare Sports Club.

In the previous T20I match, India defeated Zimbabwe by a whopping 100 runs, all thanks to Abhishek Sharma's maiden hundred in just 47 deliveries.

After winning the toss, India posted a total of 234 runs for two wickets, as Sharma scored 100 runs, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (77) and Rinku Singh (48) made some very important contributions.

In return, Zimbabwe could only score 134 run in 18.4 overs. This was the highest defeat margins for Zimbabwe in T20Is by runs.

Now, with Yashasvi Jaiswal back in the squad, India have the option for another left-handed batter.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I: Head to head

India and Zimbabwe have played each other in 10 T20Is with India winning seven matches.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I: Pitch and weather report

The Harare Sports Club's pitch is traditionally suited the pace bowlers. However, the spinners have also got purchase at the venue. Team winning the toss should bat first.

It is expected to be a bright and sunny day with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees celsius in Harare on Wednesday.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I: Where to watch and live streaming details

The India vs Zimbabwe third T20I match at Harare will be live streamed at Sony Sports on 10 July from 4:30 pm (IST).

India vs Zimbabwe T20I: Players to look out for

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe

India vs Zimbabwe T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe

