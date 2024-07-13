India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more

India will try to seal the series on July 13 as the Men in Blue, under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, will play the 4th T20I match against Zimbabwe. The southern African team, under Sikandar Raza’s leadership, won the 1st match but lost the next 2.

India vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head record India and Zimbabwe have played 11 T20I matches against each other. 8ndia have won 8 of those while Zimbabwe have won thrice. In the last 5 matches played between the two, India have won thrice and Zimbabwe twice.

On July 10, India scored 182/4 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe managed 159/6 in 20 overs. Washington Sundar, who claimed 3 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs, was awarded the Player of the Match.

India vs Zimbabwe: Pitch report It is the 4th time India will face Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, situated in the Zimbabwe capital. Established in 1900, it is one of the oldest cricket stadiums in the world.

Teams batting first have won In the 3 matches so far. The pitch is predicted to be dry, with cracks that pacers will try to exploit. Batters might do well initially, but pacers will use hard lengths and cutters. Spinners could be very effective in the second half and enjoy big turns.

India vs Zimbabwe: Weather The match will start at 1 PM (local time). The temperature in Harare on July 13 afternoon will be around 24 degrees, as per AccuWeather. There’s no chance of rain. The humidity will be 20% throughout the match.

India vs Zimbabwe: Key players Ruturaj Gaikwad is the top run-scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 133 runs with an average of 66.50. Abhishek Sharma blasted a 100 in the 2nd match but did not perform well in the 3rd while he was out for a duck in the 1st one. Skipper Gill has scored 99 runs so far.

Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan have taken 6 wicktes each. However, Bishnoi has looked more dangerous than the others.

In T20 cricket, the strike rate matters a lot. Rinku Singh (196.00) is a winner in that department, followed by Abhishek (183.33) and Brian Bennett (179.31).