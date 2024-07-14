India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more

India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match: Shubman Gill will lead the Men in Blue against Sikandar Raza's team on July 14. While India have already won the series 3-1, this match will be played for pride and domination.

India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more
India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I match: Head-to-head, pitch report, weather, key players, how to watch and more

India sealed the series on July 13 after the Men in Blue, under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the 4th T20I match. Under Sikandar Raza’s leadership, the southern African team will play for their pride in the 5th match.

India vs Zimbabwe: Head-to-head record

India and Zimbabwe have played 12 T20I matches against each other. India have won 9 of those while Zimbabwe have won thrice. In the last 5 matches played between the two, India have won 4 times and Zimbabwe once.

On July 13, Zimbabwe scored 152/7 in 20 overs. India got to 156/0 in 15.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 93 off 53 balls while skipper Gill scored 58 off 38 balls.

India vs Zimbabwe: Pitch report

It is the 5th time in this tournament that India will face Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, situated in the Zimbabwe capital. Established in 1900, it is one of the oldest cricket stadiums in the world.

Teams batting first have won In the 3 matches so far. In the 4th match, India comfortably chased 152/7. In the last match, Indian pacers went for runs and could not take any wickets.

Spinners, namely Abhishek Sharma and Washington Sundar, drew the first blood. Sikandar Raza was successful in attacking the Indian bowler for his 28-ball 46. So were the Indian openers. The pitch is expected to yield higher scores this time.

India vs Zimbabwe: Weather

The match will start at 1 PM (local time). The temperature in Harare on July 14 afternoon will be around 24 degrees, as per AccuWeather. There’s no chance of rain. The humidity will be 21% at the start of the match and go down to 18% by the end of the match.

India vs Zimbabwe: Key players

After his blistering knock of 93* off 53 balls, Yashasvi Jaiswal will be a key player to watch out for. Ravi Bishnoi has impressed in this tournament.

For Zimbabwe, skipper Sikandar Raza is likely to deliver another productive performance as the most experienced player in the team. Another batter who’ll be in focus is Dion Myers.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match: When and how to watch

The 5th T20I match will be played on July 14 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.

