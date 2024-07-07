India vs Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma slams maiden T20I century of 47 balls, leads India to 234/2
India vs Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma, who is playing is second T20 International for India, slammed three consecutive sixes to slam a maiden century against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. In the second match of the five-game series, Abhishek Sharma took just 47 balls to achieve 100 runs, taking India to 234/2. This was the third fastest hundred for India in T20Is.