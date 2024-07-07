India vs Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma took just 47 balls to achieve 100 runs, taking India to 234/2. This was the third fastest hundred for India in T20Is.

India vs Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma, who is playing is second T20 International for India, slammed three consecutive sixes to slam a maiden century against Zimbabwe in Harare on Sunday. In the second match of the five-game series, Abhishek Sharma took just 47 balls to achieve 100 runs, taking India to 234/2. This was the third fastest hundred for India in T20Is.

Abhishek completed his half-century in 33 balls and needed only 13 additional deliveries to achieve a century. He hit seven fours and eight sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 212, but was dismissed on the ball immediately following his hundred.

The opener was dismissed for a duck on his debut, making him the fastest Indian batter in terms of innings to score a century for India in T20I cricket.

Abhishek also surpassed the tally of most sixes by an Indian in T20s this year (47), going past Rohit Sharma's tally of 46.

Opting to bat first India did not have the best of starts losing their captain Shubman Gill for 2 as Blessing Muzarabani got his prized scalp with the visitors putting only 10 runs on the board.

Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out to bat after the dismissal of Gill and he along with Abhishek Sharma tried to consolidate the innings on a pitch that was not very placid for batting.

The Sharma-Gaikwad duo helped India score 36 runs for the loss of one wicket in the first six overs of powerplay.

The left-hand and right-hand combination took India beyond the 50-run mark in 8.1 overs.

Rinku Singh walked out to bat after the dismissal of centurion Sharma and along with Gaikwad helped India cross 150-run mark in 14.3 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his fourth T20I half-century in 38 balls.

Gaikwad-Rinku pair also added 50 runs for the third wicket in just 24 balls with Ruturaj doing the bulk of the scoring between the two.

The duo batted aggressively helping the visitors cross the 200-run mark in 18.4 overs.

(With agency inputs)

