India vs Zimbabwe: Full schedule, when and Where to watch, squads, match details and more
Team India, after winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados, heads to Zimbabwe with a young squad due to key players being rested or retiring. New additions to the squad include Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana for the first two T20Is.
After winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados, Team India are back on the road for a 5-match T20I series in Zimbabwe. With veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from T20 cricket and other key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya being rested, the squad heading to Zimbabwe is largely made up of youngsters who have been given a chance because of their consistent performances.