After winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados, Team India are back on the road for a 5-match T20I series in Zimbabwe. With veterans like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja retiring from T20 cricket and other key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya being rested, the squad heading to Zimbabwe is largely made up of youngsters who have been given a chance because of their consistent performances.

Ahead of the scheduled start of the Zimbabwe series, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana have been added to India's squad for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe, a decision taken in view of the World Cup-winning squad being stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl.

Notably, 3 members of India's T20 World Cup winning squad are in the squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are part of the Zimbabwe series. Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan, who were India's reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also be part of the T20 series.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 schedule:

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I – Saturday, July 6

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I – Sunday, July 7

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I – Wednesday, July 10

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I – Saturday, July 13

India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I – Sunday, July 14

When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe T20 series:

All five matches of the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Meanwhile, the first match will be played on July 6 from 4:30 PM onwards(India time).

All matches will be broadcast live via the Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 series can be watched via the SonyLiv app and website.

India vs Zimbabwe T20 Squads:

India squad: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

First Two T20Is: Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

