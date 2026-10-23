India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st WODI: Smriti Mandhana & Co sent to bowl first in Vadodara after Zimbabwe win toss

India women's national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national women's cricket team scorecard: India have been asked to bowl first after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI. Nomvelo Sibanda is leading Zimbabwe women after regular skipper Josephine Nkomo sits out due to a niggle.
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the India vs Zimbabwe women's ODI series in India. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels will live telecast the India women vs Zimbabwe women first ODI in India from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI will be available to watch on JioHotstar.
India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita
Zimbabwe: Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Olinder Chare
Modester Mupachikwa and Loryn Phiri walk out to bat for Zimbabwe. Kranti Gaud concedes just a run in the firt over. ZIM-W 1/0 (1)
Smriti Mandhana: We were looking to bat first. It's a good thing, we will know what to chase. We have a debut today. We have a couple of changes from the T20 side for sure. We have been playing T20 cricket, but we have done well in this format. We played on black soil, it's red soil now. That's the only change.
Nomvelo Sibanda: We will bat first. We want to put runs and trust our batters. She has a bit of a niggle, so she is sitting out. Trying to carry the momentum into this game.
Zimbabwe have opted to bat first after Nomvelo Sibanda wins toss in Vadodara. Sibanda is the stand-in-captain for Josephine Nkomo, who is sitting out due to a niggle.
Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur's return to form would be the biggest positive for India heading into the ODI series, as they would also hope for a quick fix to the void created by the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle order. The ODI mix has Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal to fill the No. 3 slot. However, neither Harleen nor Pratika is a great enforcer with the bat.
Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo (c), Sharne Mayers/Chiyedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare/Tendai Makusha
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma/Sayali Satghare.
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the India vs Zimbabwe women's ODI series in India. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels will live telecast the India women vs Zimbabwe women first ODI in India from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI will be available to watch on JioHotstar.
A dominant Indian team under new skipper Smriti Mandhana will look for another clean sweep against a lowly Zimbabwe when the two teams face off in the opening ODI. India crushed Zimbabwe 3-0 for a perfect start to Mandhana's captaincy stint and the same would be expected from the reigning ODI world champions when they take the field here at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India women vs Zimbabwe women first ODI.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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