India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 1st WODI: Smriti Mandhana & Co sent to bowl first in Vadodara after Zimbabwe win toss

India women's national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national women's cricket team scorecard: India have been asked to bowl first after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat in the first ODI. Nomvelo Sibanda is leading Zimbabwe women after regular skipper Josephine Nkomo sits out due to a niggle.

Where to watch IND-W vs ZIM-W on TV channels?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the India vs Zimbabwe women's ODI series in India. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels will live telecast the India women vs Zimbabwe women first ODI in India from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI will be available to watch on JioHotstar.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st WODI playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita

Zimbabwe: Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Chiedza Dhururu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda(c), Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Olinder Chare