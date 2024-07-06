India vs Zimbabwe Live Score Updates: A young side, India, will take on Zimbabwe in the first match of the Sports 5 T20I series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Notably, this will be the first time the Men in Blue have played in Zimbabwe since 2016.
The Zimbabwe series has taken on new significance following the T20 World Cup victory and the subsequent retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja from T20 cricket. With fresh blood in the side, the Men in Blue will be looking to continue their winning ways.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, come into this series having lost their last series against Bangladesh 4-1 in May. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza's side failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Speaking to PTI vidos, Zimbabwe coach Justin Sammons said, "I think we're very fortunate to have a player like Sikandar Raza leading the side. He brings great experience, We want him to lead from the front. He's been superb in the changing room and taking the players under his wing. We want his bat to do the talking. as well as his bowling,"
“This is an opportunity for this team to do that and to showcase their skills against the best and obviously to get an understanding of where they're at…I don't want to dwell on what's happened in the past, but what I want to do is obviously focus on the future. We've created a clear vision in terms of where this team wants to go within the next two or three years… "We're encouraging players to continually want to up-skill and improve. And they know they're going to be taken out of their comfort zone in doing that," Sammons added
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Speaking at the pre-match presser, Gill said, "A lot of lessons. When I captain for the first time for my IPL team, I got to know a lot more things about myself and a lot more things about the leadership perspective. And I felt most of the challenges that you face as a captain are more mental," he said.
"It's quite a different team from the one that played in the World Cup. There are a lot of young players in the team, including myself. So I think in terms of that, we just want to give the players experience and how the international, what it is like to play at the international level because a lot of the players haven't played that many matches and some of the players haven't even made their debut. So I think that is our aim for the series, to give them more international exposure and experience," Gill added
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Speaking to ANI, Jongwe said, "They are probably two of the best batters to have played the sport. Not getting to play against them is sad. I got to play against them in Australia during the T20 World Cup 2022. I think they have done so much for Indian cricket and for me too, watching them play is amazing,"
While talking about his team's prospect against the World Champions, Jongwe added, "The future of Zimbabwe is actually starting from tomorrow. There is a newish team against India that we are playing. It will take us to the 2026 T20 WC and 2027 ODI World Cup. We cannot wait to play tomorrow. There will be people filling up the ground and some awesome cricketers will emerge during these five games,"
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: All five matches of the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Meanwhile, the first match will be played on July 6 from 4:30 PM onwards(India time).
All matches will be broadcast live via the Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live stream of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 series can be watched via the SonyLiv app and website.