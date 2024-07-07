India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 2nd T20I: After suffering a shocking defeat at the hands of hosts Zimbabwe in the 1st T20 clash in Harare, Shubman Gill and Co. would be looking to stage a comeback in the 5-match series by winning the match today.
During the first T20I match, Zimbabwe posted a meagre total of 115/9 in their quota of 20 overs. However, the inexperienced Indian team found it extremely hard to chase down the total with only three batsmen, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar, going into the double digits.
There will be some tough decisions to make for the Indian skipper and coach VVS Laxman, given that the whole batting lineup did not perform. Meanwhile, Shubman also wasn't happy with the fielding effort on Saturday and went on to say that players looked ‘rusty’.
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza, on the other hand, has said that while he is happy with performance of his side in the first clash, the job isn't done yet.
India and Zimbabwe squads:
India's squad for first two T20Is: Shubman Gill (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana
Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Head to head record
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India and Zimbabwe have played 9 T20I matches against each other. India have won 6 of those while Zimbabwe have won thrice. In the last 5 matches played between the two, India have won thrice and Zimbabwe twice.
On July 6, Zimbabwe scored 115/9 in 20 overs. India, the world champion in T20I cricket, were bundled out for 102 in 19.5 overs. Raza, who scored 17 off 19 balls and took 3 wickets for 25 in his 4 overs, was awarded the Player of the Match.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: When and where to watch the match?
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: The 2nd T20I match will be played on July 7 whereas the match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM (India time). Sony Sports Network will broadcast it live on TV. The online live-streaming will be shown on the SonyLIV app.