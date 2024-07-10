India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill-led team India will take on Zimbabwe for 3rd T20 match at the Harare Sports Ground today. The series is currently evenly poised with both teams winning one match each and the bilateral trophy still being up for grabs.
Shubman Gill's side will be more emboldened with the addition of World Cup winning trio of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Sanju Samson. However, with new players coming into the side, it could be the end of series of some youngsters like Sai Sudarshan, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag. Moreover, there could also be a change in the batting lineup, with Yashasvi Jaiswal set to take the opening berth.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, would look like to make a strong comeback after facing a 100 run defeat in the last encounter. In particular, this young Minnows lineup would need to improve their batting performance if they want to stand any chance of defeating the World Champions.
Squads:
India squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande.
Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Speaking after the 2nd T20I, Gill said, “Yesterday, it was more about not being able to handle the pressure, it's a young side and many of them are new to international exposure. It was actually good to have pressure in the first game and we knew what to expect coming into this game. We have got three matches to go and we are looking forward to them. It's always good to have more options rather than not having options,"
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Speaking after the 2nd T20I encounter, Raza said, "The world champions will eventually play like world champions. Dropping catches today certainly hurt us today. I expected 200 on this wicket today but they got 30 runs more. Coming into the chase, I thought it would be a close game but it wasn't to be, the top-order didn't fire. Blessing has grown by leaps and bounds, he is very hungry and his graph will keep going up as long as he stays fit. It's a task we have been talking about since a long time, today we came out positive and played our shots, lot of the issues occurred due to inexperience,"
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Speaking ahead of the 1st T20 encounter, Gaikwad said "This is a big topic and I think it's not the right point to think about it. To even compare with him (Kohli) or try to fill in his shoes is relatively very tough and very hard… As I had said in the IPL as well, it is difficult to fill my best shoes as well. Definitely, you want to start your career, you want to start the way you want, you want to play your own game. So that's the priority right now.
"Focus on one game, focus on how you can contribute towards the team in whichever position you play and make sure you are on the winning side more often than not." Gaikwad added
India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I clash will be played at Harare Sports Ground. It will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network while the live-stream can be watched using the Sony Liv app and website.