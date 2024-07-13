India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 4th T20I: India aim to secure the series on July 13 with Shubman Gill leading the team in the 4th T20I against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, captained by Sikandar Raza, won the first match but lost the next two.
On July 10, India scored 182/4 in 20 overs while Zimbabwe managed 159/6 in their 20 overs. Washington Sundar, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs, was named Player of the Match.
Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the tournament in runs with 133 at an average of 66.50. Abhishek Sharma scored 100 in his second match but didn't do well in the other two, including a duck in his first. Skipper Gill has 99 runs so far. Strike rate is crucial in T20 cricke.
Rinku Singh leads with a strike rate of 196.00, followed by Abhishek at 183.33 and Brian Bennett at 179.31.
Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan each have taken six wickets, with Bishnoi appearing more dangerous.
India's Playing XI in the last match
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed.
Zimbabwe's Playing XI in the last match
Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: What happened in the 3rd T20I match?
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India saw the return of three more seasoned customers to the team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Batting first again, India scored 182/4 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe fought back well but finished at 159/6.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: What happened in the 2nd T20I match?
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India clawed back in the 2nd match, scoring 234/2 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma, who had been dismissed for a duck in the previous match, scored a blistering 100 off 46 balls. Zimbabwe were all out for 134.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: What happened in the 1st T20I match?
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Batting first, Zimbabwe scored 115/9 in 20 overs. India, fresh from the T20 World Cup 2024 victory, were expected to have a cakewalk. Instead, the Men in Blue got bundled out for 102 in 19.5 overs.