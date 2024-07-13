India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 4th T20I: India aim to secure the series on July 13 with Shubman Gill leading the team in the 4th T20I against Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe, captained by Sikandar Raza, won the first match but lost the next two.On July 10, India scored 182/4 in 20 overs while Zimbabwe managed 159/6 in their 20 overs. Washington Sundar, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs in 4 overs, was named Player of the Match.Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the tournament in runs with 133 at an average of 66.50. Abhishek Sharma scored 100 in his second match but didn't do well in the other two, including a duck in his first. Skipper Gill has 99 runs so far. Strike rate is crucial in T20 cricke.Rinku Singh leads with a strike rate of 196.00, followed by Abhishek at 183.33 and Brian Bennett at 179.31.Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan each have taken six wickets, with Bishnoi appearing more dangerous.India's Playing XI in the last matchYashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed.Zimbabwe's Playing XI in the last matchWesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara.