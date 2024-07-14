LIVE UPDATES

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 5th T20I: India look to dominate, Sikandar Raza's boys will play for pride

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2024, 12:17 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 5th T20I: India will look for dominance and Zimbabwe will play for pride in the 5th T20I cricket match between the two. The final match of the series will be played in Harare.