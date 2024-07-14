India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, 5th T20I: India sealed the series on July 13 after the Men in Blue, under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the 4th T20I match. The southern African team, under Sikandar Raza’s leadership, will play for their pride in the final match of the tournament.
On July 13, Zimbabwe scored 152/7 in 20 overs. India got to 156/0 in 15.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 93 off 53 balls while skipper Gill scored 58 off 38 balls. Jaiswal was awarded the Player of the Match.
It is the 5th time in this tournament that India will face Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, situated in the Zimbabwe capital. Established in 1900, it is one of the oldest cricket stadiums in the world.
India's Playing XI in 4th match
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed.
Zimbabwe's Playing XI in 4th match
Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande (w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Head-to-head record
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India and Zimbabwe have played 12 T20I matches against each other. India have won 9 of those while Zimbabwe have won thrice. In the last 5 matches played between the two, India have won 4 times and Zimbabwe once.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Weather forecast
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: The match will start at 1 PM (local time). The temperature in Harare on July 14 afternoon will be around 24 degrees, as per AccuWeather. There’s no chance of rain. The humidity will be 21% at the start of the match and go down to 18% by the end of it.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: What happened in the 4th T20I match?
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Shubman Gill won the toss again, fourth time in a row. Zimbabwe scored 152/7 in 20 overs. India got to 156/0 in 15.2 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 93 off 53 balls while skipper Gill scored 58 off 38 balls.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: What happened in the 3rd T20I match?
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India saw the return of three more seasoned customers to the team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Winning the toss and batting first again, India scored 182/4 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe fought back well but finished at 159/6.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: What happened in the 2nd T20I match?
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Shubman Gill won the toss against and decided to bat first this time. Indian batters played like champions. Abhishek Sharma, in his second T20 match for India, scored a 46-ball 100. India scored 234/2 in 20 overs. Zimbabwe were all out for 134.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: What happened in the 1st T20I match?
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Shubman Gill won the toss and asked Zimbabwe to bat first. Indian bowlers, particularly Ravi Bishnoi, did well and restricted the hosts to 115/9 in 20 overs. However, it was a batting disaster for the Men in Blue. India were all out for 102.