India vs Zimbabwe live streaming: When & where to watch 2nd WT20I today? IND-W vs ZIM-W probable XIs, pitch report

Top-order stability will be one of the areas to address when India women take on Zimbabwe in the second of the three T20Is on Sunday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. A win in the second game will help Smriti Mandhana win his first series as a full-time Indian skipper. Mandhana took over Harmanpreet Kaur earlier this month.

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The Women in Blue survived a major scare in the series opener, with four wickets down with just 19 runs on the board. However, it was a match-winning 82-run partnership between debutant Niki Prasad and seasoned all-rounder Deepti Sharma that led India to a four-wicket victory.

The Indian batters were guilty of throwing their wickets away, with off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura striking thrice in the powerplay. The hosts will be keen to avoid a repeat of the early collapse, with the top four -- captain Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma and former skipper Harmanpreet -- all falling for single-digit scores.

Mandhana, who took over the captaincy at the start of the series, will also be keen to lead from the front. Niki, meanwhile, made an impressive start to her senior international career, showing composure and sound stroke-play under pressure.

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As far as India's bowling is concerned, it did a reasonable job to restrict Zimbabwe to 114/5, although the visitors will draw confidence from the contributions of opener Kelis Ndhlovu and Sharne Mayers. Zimbabwe will also hope Gwanzura can build on her impressive three-wicket haul, which exposed India's vulnerability against spin during the powerplay.

Also Read | INDW vs ZIMW: Free entry for female fans at all three Raipur T20Is

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd WT20I match details

Match India women vs Zimbabwe women Venue Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur Time 7 PM IST Date October 18 Toss time 6:30 PM IST

India women vs Zimbabwe women pitch report The wicket in Raipur was good to bat on with a few cracks spotted. The batters can play their shots confidently and the surface looked hard. The ball came onto the bat in the first game and the same is expected in the second encounter too. Dew will certainly play a factor.

Where to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women? Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Zimbabwe women's T20Is. The India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports Hindi and English SD and HD channels. Live streaming of India women vs Zimbabwe women 2nd T20I will be available on JioStar app and website.

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India vs Zimbabwe women's T20I head-to-head India's first T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur was the first time both the nations met on the cricket field in women's cricket in the shortest format. India defeated Zimbabwe by four wickets.

IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I probable XIs India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Sharne Mayers, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Josephine Nkomo (c), Tendai Makusha.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in