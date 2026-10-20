India vs Zimbabwe live streaming: When & where to watch 3rd women's T20I today, Raipur pitch report, H2H details

Smriti Mandhana-led India will look to complete a clean sweep against Zimbabwe when the two teams lock horns in the third and final T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.
The series began with the Women in Blue clinching a nervy four-wicket win in the first T20I, wherein they chased down a total of 115 in 15.4 overs.
The Women in Blue followed that up with a much more clinical performance in the second T20I, wherein they restricted the African side to 102/8 before chasing down a target of 103 with nine wickets and 11.1 overs to spare.
Opener Shafali Verma stood out in that match, scoring 55 runs as she and Mandhana (47 not out) forged a 96-run stand for the opening wicket. Mandhana and the No 3 batter in Anushka Sharma eventually sealed the chase for the hosts.
Tuesday's match is an opportunity for Zimbabwe to clinch a consolation win before the focus shifts towards a three-match ODI series, which will begin in Vadodara on Friday.
|Match
|India women vs Zimbabwe women 3rd T20I
|Venue
|Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
|Time
|7 PM IST
|Date
|October 20
|Toss time
|6:30 PM IST
The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has offered a challenging surface for batters in the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I series. Zimbabwe managed meagre totals of 114/5 in the first match and 102/8 in the second, suggesting that building partnerships may be crucial.
While the pitch initially appeared hard, with good bounce and carry, the first two games indicate that bowlers can make an impact. India have successfully chased both targets, with batting proving easier in the second innings.
The third T20I between India and Zimbabwe women's cricket teams will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels, both Hindi and English, with both SD and HD formats available. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website.
India and Zimbabwe have only met twice in women's T20Is, with both matches taking place in the ongoing series. India have won both the matches so far.
India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sree Charani, Nandani Sharma, and Jintimani Kalita.
Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo (c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, and Tendai Makusha.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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