Subscribe

India vs Zimbabwe live streaming: When & where to watch 3rd women's T20I today, Raipur pitch report, H2H details

India, who have already clinched the three-match T20I series, will look to complete a clean sweep in what is Smriti Mandhana's first series as permanent captain. 

PN Vishnu
Published20 Oct 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
India will look to complete a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe in Raipur.
India will look to complete a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe in Raipur. (BCCI )
AI Quick Read

Smriti Mandhana-led India will look to complete a clean sweep against Zimbabwe when the two teams lock horns in the third and final T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.

The series began with the Women in Blue clinching a nervy four-wicket win in the first T20I, wherein they chased down a total of 115 in 15.4 overs.

Advertisement

The Women in Blue followed that up with a much more clinical performance in the second T20I, wherein they restricted the African side to 102/8 before chasing down a target of 103 with nine wickets and 11.1 overs to spare.

Opener Shafali Verma stood out in that match, scoring 55 runs as she and Mandhana (47 not out) forged a 96-run stand for the opening wicket. Mandhana and the No 3 batter in Anushka Sharma eventually sealed the chase for the hosts.

Also Read | Yesterday India vs Zimbabwe match result: What happened in INDW vs ZIMW ?

Tuesday's match is an opportunity for Zimbabwe to clinch a consolation win before the focus shifts towards a three-match ODI series, which will begin in Vadodara on Friday.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd WT20I match details

MatchIndia women vs Zimbabwe women 3rd T20I
VenueShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Time7 PM IST
DateOctober 20
Toss time6:30 PM IST

India women vs Zimbabwe women pitch report

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has offered a challenging surface for batters in the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I series. Zimbabwe managed meagre totals of 114/5 in the first match and 102/8 in the second, suggesting that building partnerships may be crucial.

Advertisement
Also Read | IND-W vs ZIM-W Highlights, 2nd T20I: India Women thrash Zimbabwe by 9 wickets

While the pitch initially appeared hard, with good bounce and carry, the first two games indicate that bowlers can make an impact. India have successfully chased both targets, with batting proving easier in the second innings.

Where to watch India women vs Zimbabwe women?

The third T20I between India and Zimbabwe women's cricket teams will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels, both Hindi and English, with both SD and HD formats available. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website.

Also Read | IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st T20I Highlights: India beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets

India vs Zimbabwe women's T20I head-to-head

India and Zimbabwe have only met twice in women's T20Is, with both matches taking place in the ongoing series. India have won both the matches so far.

IND-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I probable XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Sree Charani, Nandani Sharma, and Jintimani Kalita.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo (c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, and Tendai Makusha.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia vs Zimbabwe live streaming: When & where to watch 3rd women's T20I today, Raipur pitch report, H2H details
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts