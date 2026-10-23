India vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Which channels will live telecast first-ever IND-W vs ZIM-W ODI on TV, time & more

After a clean sweep in the T20Is, the reigning world champions shift focus in the 50-over format, when India women take on Zimbabwe in the first of three ODIs at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Friday (October 23). In the T20Is, Zimbabwe were no match to the Women in Blue. The match starts at 2 PM IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior.

For Smriti Mandhana & Co, the biggest positive would be former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's return to form. However, the major concern for India would be to fill the void at no.3, created by the absence of injured Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle order.

India have Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal for that spot, but neither of them is a great enforcer with the bat and usually take time to get going.

Jintimani Kalita replaces Renuka Thakur Meanwhile, India will not have the services of pacer Renuka Singh Thakur as she continues to build the bowling workload required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Jintimani Kalita, who played in the T20I series in Raipur, was named as a replacement.

“Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming Muthoot FinCorp three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. She is still building up the bowling volume required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence,” as per a statement from the BCCI.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Jintimani Kalita as a replacement. Jintimani, who was part of the just-concluded T20I series in Raipur, has travelled with the team to Baroda, where the ODI series will be played from tomorrow,” the statement further added.

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India vs Zimbabwe 1st WODI Vadodara pitch report At the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara is expected to be a good batting surface, with true bounce, good carry and quick outfield. Not just for the batters, the pitch also offers some early movement for the seamers. However, the spinners will get some hold in the middle overs. Dew will also play a role under lights.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match details

Match India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st ODI Venue BCA Stadium, Vadodara Date October 23 Time 2 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe ODI head-to-head Interestingly, India and Zimbabwe have never played a women's ODI before. The first ODI between Indian women and Zimbabwe women in Vadodara on Friday (October 23), will be the first-ever match between the two sides.

Where to watch IND-W vs ZIM-W on TV channels? Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the India vs Zimbabwe women's ODI series in India. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels will live telecast the India women vs Zimbabwe women first ODI in India from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI will be available to watch on JioHotstar.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st WODI probable XIs India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma/Sayali Satghare.