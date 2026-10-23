India vs Zimbabwe live streaming: Which channels will live telecast first-ever IND-W vs ZIM-W ODI on TV, time & more

After a clean sweep in the T20Is, the reigning world champions shift focus in the 50-over format, when India women take on Zimbabwe in the first of three ODIs at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Friday (October 23). In the T20Is, Zimbabwe were no match to the Women in Blue. The match starts at 2 PM IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes prior.

Advertisement

For Smriti Mandhana & Co, the biggest positive would be former skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's return to form. However, the major concern for India would be to fill the void at no.3, created by the absence of injured Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle order.

India have Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal for that spot, but neither of them is a great enforcer with the bat and usually take time to get going.

Jintimani Kalita replaces Renuka Thakur Meanwhile, India will not have the services of pacer Renuka Singh Thakur as she continues to build the bowling workload required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Jintimani Kalita, who played in the T20I series in Raipur, was named as a replacement.

Advertisement

“Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming Muthoot FinCorp three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. She is still building up the bowling volume required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence,” as per a statement from the BCCI.

“The Women’s Selection Committee has named Jintimani Kalita as a replacement. Jintimani, who was part of the just-concluded T20I series in Raipur, has travelled with the team to Baroda, where the ODI series will be played from tomorrow,” the statement further added.

Also Read | INDW vs ZIMW: Free entry for female fans at all three Raipur T20Is

India vs Zimbabwe 1st WODI Vadodara pitch report At the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara is expected to be a good batting surface, with true bounce, good carry and quick outfield. Not just for the batters, the pitch also offers some early movement for the seamers. However, the spinners will get some hold in the middle overs. Dew will also play a role under lights.

Advertisement

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match details

Match India women vs Zimbabwe women 1st ODI Venue BCA Stadium, Vadodara Date October 23 Time 2 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe ODI head-to-head Interestingly, India and Zimbabwe have never played a women's ODI before. The first ODI between Indian women and Zimbabwe women in Vadodara on Friday (October 23), will be the first-ever match between the two sides.

Where to watch IND-W vs ZIM-W on TV channels? Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the India vs Zimbabwe women's ODI series in India. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels will live telecast the India women vs Zimbabwe women first ODI in India from 2 PM IST. Live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI will be available to watch on JioHotstar.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st WODI probable XIs India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma/Sayali Satghare.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe: Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo (c), Sharne Mayers/Chiyedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare/Tendai Makusha

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in