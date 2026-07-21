India vs Zimbabwe T20I series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming and all you need to know

Team India will look to end their winless run in T20Is under new captain Shreyas Iyer when they take on Zimbabwe in a three-match series starting on Thursday, 23 July.
All three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
Earlier in June, the BCCI appointed Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, who led the Men in Blue to their third T20 World Cup title.
India's start under Iyer has been far from ideal. A two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast, which many expected India to win comfortably, ended in a shock 2-0 defeat.
The struggles continued in England, where India lost the subsequent five-match T20I series 4-0. The opening match at Chester-le-Street was washed out due to rain, although India had posted 189/7 after fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Shreyas Iyer.
Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have enjoyed an encouraging year. They stunned Australia and Sri Lanka during the group stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup to qualify for the Super Eights. Although they failed to win a match in the second round and exited the tournament, Zimbabwe earned widespread praise for their fearless brand of cricket and ability to challenge stronger opponents.
With India desperate to rediscover their winning touch and Zimbabwe aiming to build on their recent progress, the three-match series promises to be an intriguing contest despite the visitors' superior ranking.
The series also offers both teams an opportunity to build momentum as they continue their transition ahead of future international assignments.
Fans in India can watch the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series live on Unite8 Sports TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.
India and Zimbabwe have faced each other in 14 T20Is. India holds a dominant record with 11 wins, while Zimbabwe has won three matches.
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|23 July, 2026
|Zimbabwe vs India 1st T20I
|Harare
|25 July, 2026
|Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I
|Harare
|26 July, 2026
|Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I
|Harare
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