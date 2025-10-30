Live Updates

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim for 2017 repeat

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: India will be taking on Australia in the second semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday in a repeat of 2017 World Cup semis. In the first semifinal, South Africa defeated England by 125 runs.

Koushik Paul
Published30 Oct 2025, 11:45:09 AM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Shafali Verma plays a shot during a practice session.
IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Shafali Verma plays a shot during a practice session.(PTI)

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: The Indian team will be looking for a repeat of 2017 ODI World Cup as they take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Having started with two wins, India's campaign suffered a scare after losing three straight games, but a win over New Zealand sealed their last four spot.

On the other hand, Australia qualified for the semifinals by finishing on top of the table after league stage. Like in the India vs Bangladesh clash at the same venue last week, rain might play a part today. For India, opener Shafali Verma replaced injured Pratika Rawal for the semifinals and final. In the first semifinal, South Africa defeated England by 125 runs.

Where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W on TV & online?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs Australia women semifinal will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal predicted playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain & wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, NS Shree Charani

Follow updates here:
30 Oct 2025, 11:45:09 AM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Will Shafali play today?

Shafali Verma, who was initially omitted for the India squad, has been called to replace injured Pratika Rawal. Rawal injured herself during the game against Bangladesh and was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

30 Oct 2025, 11:45:09 AM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W Live score, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE: Where to watch?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs Australia women semifinal will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W will be available on JioStar app and website.

30 Oct 2025, 11:45:09 AM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W Live score, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE: Can India do it again?

This is a repeat of India vs Australia semifinal from the 2017 World Cup in England. India had beaten Australia back then. Can India do it again?

30 Oct 2025, 11:45:09 AM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W Live score, ICC Women's World Cup LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the second semifinal of the ICC women's World Cup between India and Australia.

CricketIcc Womens World Cup 2025
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim for 2017 repeat
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.