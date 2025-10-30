IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's India aim for 2017 repeat

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd Semifinal, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: The Indian team will be looking for a repeat of 2017 ODI World Cup as they take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Having started with two wins, India's campaign suffered a scare after losing three straight games, but a win over New Zealand sealed their last four spot.

On the other hand, Australia qualified for the semifinals by finishing on top of the table after league stage. Like in the India vs Bangladesh clash at the same venue last week, rain might play a part today. For India, opener Shafali Verma replaced injured Pratika Rawal for the semifinals and final. In the first semifinal, South Africa defeated England by 125 runs.

Where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W on TV & online?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs Australia women semifinal will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal predicted playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain & wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, NS Shree Charani