IND-W vs SA-W Final, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur's India chase history in Navi Mumbai

IND-W vs SA-W Final, Women's World Cup LIVE Score: After nearly a month of thrilling action and 30 highly-entertaining matches, the ICC Women's World Cup will finally come to an end on Sunday with hosts India taking on South Africa in the summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is India's third entry in the final.

In the group stages, India lost three, won three while one game was abandoned due to rain. The Women in Blue then rode on Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 and Jemimah Rodrigues' 127 not out to record the highest successful run-chase in the semifinals against Australia.

For South Africa, they finished third in the league stage, before riding on Laura Worvaardt's 169 to decimate England. Interestingly, the Proteas have made it to the final of the ODI World Cup for the first time.

When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 (Hindi), Star Sports 2 HD (Hindi) and Star Sports 3 channels in India will live telecast India women vs South Africa women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs SA-W World Cup final predicted XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba