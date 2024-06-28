Shefali Verma scripts history, becomes fastest double centurion in women's Test cricket
Shefali became the second Indian, after Mitali Raj, to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game. Earlier, Mitali Raj scored 214 runs off 407 balls in a drawn Test against England at Taunton 22 years ago.
With India Women's cricket team playing the one-off Test match against South Africa at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India's opener Shefali Verma scripted history following a marathon partnership with Smriti Mandhana on the first day of play and scoring the fastest double ton in Test cricket.