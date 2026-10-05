India, West Indies fined for slow over-rate in third ODI; captains Shubman Gill, Shai Hope plead guilty

India and West Indies were fined 20% and 10% respectively for maintaining slow over-rates in the third ODI in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Prakash Bhatt, a member of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, imposed the fines on the teams. Both India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies captain Shai Hope pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions. As a result, there was no requirement for formal hearings.
The charges were levelled by the match officials comprising on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Virender Sharma.
The penalties were imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences. Under the provision, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.
The difference in the fines corresponded with the number of overs each side was adjudged to have fallen short. India's four-over shortfall resulted in a 20% fine, while West Indies' two-over shortfall led to a 10% penalty.
India already secured the series before the final match after winning the opening two games, but West Indies ended the ODI leg of their tour with a record chase in New Chandigarh.
Batting first, India posted 351 for seven. West Indies then chased down the target of 352, reaching 356 for five in 48.2 overs. Shai Hope played the defining innings of the chase, remaining unbeaten on 162.
The victory gave the West Indies their highest successful run chase in men's ODI cricket. It also ensured that India did not complete a 3-0 series sweep, as the series eventually ended 2-1 in India's favour.
Both the captains enjoyed a productive series with the bat. While Gill ended as the top run-getter in the series with 334 runs from three matches, Hope scored 278 runs from three matches.
The two teams will now shift their attention to the five-match T20I series. The opening match is scheduled to be played in Lucknow on Tuesday.
PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.
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