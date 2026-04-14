India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson wins ICC Player of the Month award for March after T20 World Cup heroics

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been named as the ICC Player of the Month for March following a stellar run in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Sanju Samson aggregated 321 runs from five innings at a strike-rate of 199.37 and an average of 80.25.

He registered scores of 97*, 89 and 89 in the last three matches of the T20 World Cup, helping India defend the T20 World Cup title with a 96-run win over New Zealand in the final.

Sanju Samson on winning ICC POTM award “Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey.

"Playing a part in India’s triumph at the Men’s T20 World Cup was truly a dream realised, and it took some time for the magnitude of that moment to fully sink in,” the Kerala cricketer said via an ICC statement.

“This is an exciting era for Indian cricket, with immense talent across the board. I feel grateful for the opportunities I’ve received, and for the trust and support from my team-mates and coaching staff that have allowed me to perform at my best," he added.

Samson's Player of the Month award win means that players from different countries have won the award for the last five months. Simon Harmer (South Africa), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) and Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) are the other most recent Player of the Month award winners, along with Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson's run in T20 World Cup 2026 Samson wasn't the first choice for India at the T20 World Cup. He replaced an unwell Abhishek Sharma in the group stage match against Namibia, scoring 22 runs from 18 balls.

Two weeks later, the 31-year-old was named in the playing XI for the crucial Super 8 match against Zimbabwe, and managed to score just 24 runs. However, then came the turnaround. Samson slammed an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in another crucial Super 8 clash, and followed it up with scores of 89 and 89 against England and New Zealand in the semi-final and final, respectively.