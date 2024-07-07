Active Stocks
India will win Champions Trophy, WTC Final under Rohit Sharma's leadership: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that India will win the Champions Trophy and WTC Final under Rohit Sharma's leadership. Rohit had recently led the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

Barbados, Jun 30 (ANI): BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and India's captain Rohit Sharma pose for a picture with the trophy as they celebrate after beating South Africa by 7 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final match, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has now confirmed that Rohit Sharma will not only captain but also help India win the World Test Championship final and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Notably, Rohit recently led the Men in Blue to an ICC trophy after a gap of 11 years by defeating South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup last week.

In a video posted by BCCI on X (formerly Twitter), Jay Shah said,"On November 23, after winning 10 matches, we won hearts, but we were not able to win the Cup. I said in Rajkot that on June 29 that we will win hearts, win the Cup and hoist the flag in Barbados. And our captain hoisted it there,"

Talking about Rohit's role in the upcoming Champions Trophy and WTC Finals, Shah said, "After this win, the upcoming ICC events -- WTC final and the Champions Trophy, I am fully confident that our team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, will become champions,"

Notably, Shah had publicly declared at a press conference in Rajkot before the World Cup that the Rohit Sharma-led India team would win the marquee event and fly the Indian flag in Barbados.

Sunil Gavaskar lauds Jay Shah:

Recently, Sunil Gavaskar had lauded Jay Shah's efforts at the helm of the BCCI, while also taking on his critics. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said, “There will always be the occasional individual who might be a bit disappointing. But I think what the current leadership has done is quite outstanding."

 

“Many people criticise Jay Shah, focusing on his father’s political position rather than his contributions. However, what Jay Shah has achieved like bringing in the Women’s Premier League, ensuring equal pay for the Women’s team as the Men’s, increasing fees for IPL players, and significantly boosting incentives—is commendable. Unfortunately, some refuse to give him credit due to a political agenda," Gavaskar added

 

 

Published: 07 Jul 2024, 02:23 PM IST
