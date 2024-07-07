India will win Champions Trophy, WTC Final under Rohit Sharma’s leadership: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has said that India will win the Champions Trophy and WTC Final under Rohit Sharma's leadership. Rohit had recently led the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has now confirmed that Rohit Sharma will not only captain but also help India win the World Test Championship final and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Notably, Rohit recently led the Men in Blue to an ICC trophy after a gap of 11 years by defeating South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup last week.