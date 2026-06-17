India Women equal their joint-highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup history in match against Netherlands

India Women announced their intent loud and clear at Headingley. In their Group A clash against the Netherlands during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, the side raced to 59 for no loss in the first six overs. This effort equals their previous best powerplay score in the tournament's history and does so without losing a single wicket.

Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana made full use of the fielding restrictions. They mixed powerful boundary hitting with smart running between the wickets, putting the Netherlands bowlers under immediate pressure. The result was a platform that sets up the rest of the innings perfectly.

Matching the 2023 semi-final standard The 59/0 stands alongside India's famous 59/3 from the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in Cape Town. That earlier effort came under huge knockout pressure. Harmanpreet Kaur's team showed the same attacking mindset this time, but executed it with even greater control by keeping the scorecard untouched.

Losing zero wickets in the powerplay gives the middle order extra freedom. It also forces the opposition into defensive fields much earlier than they would like.

India's top powerplay scores in T20 World Cup history India Women have delivered several strong starts across editions of the tournament. The leading efforts in the first six overs are:

59/0 vs Netherlands Women, Headingley, 2026

59/3 vs Australia Women, Cape Town, 2023 (Semi-Final)

54/2 vs Bangladesh Women, Perth, 2020

51/0 vs Bangladesh Women, Bengaluru, 2016

These scores reflect a clear pattern. India have repeatedly looked to dominate the powerplay phase, using it as a launchpad for big totals.

Why a strong powerplay matters so much In women's T20 cricket, the first six overs carry special weight. Only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle, creating more gaps for batters to exploit. A fast start puts psychological pressure on the fielding side and often decides the momentum for the rest of the innings.

India's approach under the current setup has been to attack early when conditions allow. Against associate teams like the Netherlands, this strategy turns into a statement of superiority. It also builds confidence for the batters who follow.

Positive signs after opening match India's powerplay against Pakistan earlier in the tournament was more controlled. The explosive display versus the Netherlands shows the team can switch gears and go hard when the situation demands it. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have now given the side exactly the kind of beginning every captain wants.