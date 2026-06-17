India Women equal their joint-highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup history in match against Netherlands

India Women announced their intent loud and clear at Headingley. In their Group A clash against the Netherlands during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, the side raced to 59 for no loss in the first six overs. This effort equals their previous best powerplay score in the tournament's history and does so without losing a single wicket.

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Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana made full use of the fielding restrictions. They mixed powerful boundary hitting with smart running between the wickets, putting the Netherlands bowlers under immediate pressure. The result was a platform that sets up the rest of the innings perfectly.

Matching the 2023 semi-final standard The 59/0 stands alongside India's famous 59/3 from the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in Cape Town. That earlier effort came under huge knockout pressure. Harmanpreet Kaur's team showed the same attacking mindset this time, but executed it with even greater control by keeping the scorecard untouched.

Losing zero wickets in the powerplay gives the middle order extra freedom. It also forces the opposition into defensive fields much earlier than they would like.

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India's top powerplay scores in T20 World Cup history India Women have delivered several strong starts across editions of the tournament. The leading efforts in the first six overs are:

59/0 vs Netherlands Women, Headingley, 2026

59/3 vs Australia Women, Cape Town, 2023 (Semi-Final)

54/2 vs Bangladesh Women, Perth, 2020

51/0 vs Bangladesh Women, Bengaluru, 2016

These scores reflect a clear pattern. India have repeatedly looked to dominate the powerplay phase, using it as a launchpad for big totals.

Why a strong powerplay matters so much In women's T20 cricket, the first six overs carry special weight. Only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle, creating more gaps for batters to exploit. A fast start puts psychological pressure on the fielding side and often decides the momentum for the rest of the innings.

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India's approach under the current setup has been to attack early when conditions allow. Against associate teams like the Netherlands, this strategy turns into a statement of superiority. It also builds confidence for the batters who follow.

Positive signs after opening match India's powerplay against Pakistan earlier in the tournament was more controlled. The explosive display versus the Netherlands shows the team can switch gears and go hard when the situation demands it. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have now given the side exactly the kind of beginning every captain wants.

As the 2026 campaign moves forward, these aggressive starts could prove decisive in tougher matches. The platform is set. The middle order has time to assess conditions and accelerate further if needed.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.