India Women post their highest T20 World Cup total against Netherlands; check details

India Women produced their best batting performance in T20 World Cup history on Wednesday, smashing 209/5 against the Netherlands at Headingley in Leeds. The total not only set a new benchmark for the side in the tournament but also placed them third on the list of highest team scores in Women’s T20 World Cup matches.

Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong platform with a solid start. Shafali Verma top-scored with a composed 55 off 38 balls, while Smriti Mandhana also scored a half-century. Their partnership helped India maintain momentum in the powerplay and middle overs despite the overcast conditions.

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Highest team totals in Women’s T20 World Cup 219/1 – England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Edgbaston, 2026

213/5 – England Women vs Pakistan Women, Cape Town, 2023

209/5 – India Women vs Netherlands Women, Headingley, 2026

195/3 – South Africa Women vs Thailand Women, Canberra, 2020

194/5 – India Women vs New Zealand Women, Providence, 2018

India’s 209/5 now stands as their highest score in the competition and the first 200-plus total by the side in T20 World Cup history.

Shafali Verma’s return to form Shafali Verma looked in control throughout her innings. She mixed aggression with smart shot selection and rotated the strike well when the boundaries were not coming easily.

“Happy to be back with some runs. Happy with the batting. Just practiced hard for that to get my shots again. Worked hard for that in my net sessions. It was a nice innings because the balls that were not in my range, I was taking singles. Was a mature innings. Will try to get them all out as early as we can for the Net Run Rate,” Shafali Verma said after the match.

Her knock came at the right time as India looked to build on their opening win against Pakistan and improve their net run rate in Group A.

Explosive finish lifts India past 200 After the openers departed, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh added quick runs. Richa Ghosh played a superb cameo, scoring 20 not out from just 8 balls with two sixes at a strike rate of 250. Deepti Sharma then finished the innings in style with 10 not out off 2 balls, including a six.

Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with 12 off 9 balls before being dismissed. The lower order ensured India crossed the 200-run mark for the first time in a Women’s T20 World Cup match.

India’s 200-plus totals in T20Is This was also India’s latest entry in the list of their 200-plus scores in women’s T20Is:

221/2 vs Sri Lanka Women, Thiruvananthapuram, 2025

217/4 vs West Indies Women, Mumbai DYP, 2024

210/5 vs England Women, Trent Bridge, 2025

209/5 vs Netherlands Women, Headingley, 2026