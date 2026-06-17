India Women post their highest T20 World Cup total against Netherlands; check details

India Women produced their best batting performance in T20 World Cup history on Wednesday, smashing 209/5 against the Netherlands at Headingley in Leeds. The total not only set a new benchmark for the side in the tournament but also placed them third on the list of highest team scores in Women’s T20 World Cup matches.

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Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a strong platform with a solid start. Shafali Verma top-scored with a composed 55 off 38 balls, while Smriti Mandhana also scored a half-century. Their partnership helped India maintain momentum in the powerplay and middle overs despite the overcast conditions.

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Highest team totals in Women’s T20 World Cup 219/1 – England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Edgbaston, 2026

213/5 – England Women vs Pakistan Women, Cape Town, 2023

209/5 – India Women vs Netherlands Women, Headingley, 2026

195/3 – South Africa Women vs Thailand Women, Canberra, 2020

194/5 – India Women vs New Zealand Women, Providence, 2018

India’s 209/5 now stands as their highest score in the competition and the first 200-plus total by the side in T20 World Cup history.

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Shafali Verma’s return to form Shafali Verma looked in control throughout her innings. She mixed aggression with smart shot selection and rotated the strike well when the boundaries were not coming easily.

“Happy to be back with some runs. Happy with the batting. Just practiced hard for that to get my shots again. Worked hard for that in my net sessions. It was a nice innings because the balls that were not in my range, I was taking singles. Was a mature innings. Will try to get them all out as early as we can for the Net Run Rate,” Shafali Verma said after the match.

Her knock came at the right time as India looked to build on their opening win against Pakistan and improve their net run rate in Group A.

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Explosive finish lifts India past 200 After the openers departed, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh added quick runs. Richa Ghosh played a superb cameo, scoring 20 not out from just 8 balls with two sixes at a strike rate of 250. Deepti Sharma then finished the innings in style with 10 not out off 2 balls, including a six.

Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with 12 off 9 balls before being dismissed. The lower order ensured India crossed the 200-run mark for the first time in a Women’s T20 World Cup match.

India’s 200-plus totals in T20Is This was also India’s latest entry in the list of their 200-plus scores in women’s T20Is:

221/2 vs Sri Lanka Women, Thiruvananthapuram, 2025

217/4 vs West Indies Women, Mumbai DYP, 2024

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210/5 vs England Women, Trent Bridge, 2025

209/5 vs Netherlands Women, Headingley, 2026

201/5 vs UAE Women, Dambulla, 2024

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.