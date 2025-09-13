India women vs Australia women Live Streaming: Where to watch 1st ODI on TV & online? Get IND-W vs AUS-W predicted XIs

At a time when the Indian men's team are gearing up for their all-important Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup, the Women in Blue start their World Cup preparations on Sunday as they take on Australia women in the first of the three ODIs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India women are high on confidence after their successful white-ball tour of England. They first won the T20I series 3-2 - a historic first on English soil followed by a 2-1 ODI series victory. With their confidence on sky level, India would eye to build on the momentum and set the tone high going into ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at home. For the unknown, India are without opener Shafali Verma.

On the other hand, Australia are coming into the series after whitewashing New Zealand in the T20I format earlier this year. With the mega event around the corner, Australia will be aiming to fine-tune their preparations. The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 starts on September 30. The IND-W vs AUS-W first ODI starts at 1:30 PM IST.

India women vs Australia women 1st ODI details Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh

Date: September 14

Time: 1:30 PM IST

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head in ODIs India women have played 56 ODIs against Australia women with Harmanpreet Kaur's side winning just 10 out of them. Australia have won remaining 46 encounters.

India women vs Australia women 1st ODI probable XIs India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav