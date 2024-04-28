India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nigar Sultana speak about umpiring controversy
India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team is all set for the 5-match T20 series against Bangladesh women's cricket team, scheduled to kickstart at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the big match, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana opened up around the controversy triggered during their previous clash with India when Harmanpreet Kaur faced a two-match suspension for her outburst on the ground and argument with the umpires.