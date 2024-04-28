India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team is all set for the 5-match T20 series against Bangladesh women's cricket team, scheduled to kickstart at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Ahead of the big match, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana opened up around the controversy triggered during their previous clash with India when Harmanpreet Kaur faced a two-match suspension for her outburst on the ground and argument with the umpires. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked about the controversy, Nigar Sultana said she doesn't know much about the rivalry, and they are not sitting on whatever happened in the past. She praised the Indian cricket team and said the T20 series is good preparation for Bangladesh as they will face the same team in the Women's World Cup.

"Firstly, I don't know about the rivalry you are discussing... But whatever happened happened. We are not sitting on it," Cricbuzz quoted Nigar telling reporters at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. "It is good to hear they feel we are a mature team. That suggests they are not taking us lightly," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"So far, I am taking this as an opportunity because India is a good team. They came here with the full package, and this team will play in the World Cup, more or less. It's also a good preparation for them and us," the Bangladesh captain said.

'India's World Cup opportunity….' Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sounded optimistic about today's match and said the controversies are over. She also mentioned the upcoming World Cup and said the T20 series is a great opportunity for the Indian women's cricket team to get used to these conditions.

"Well, those things (controversy in the the last series) are gone, and it's, and it's a new venue and news, series, and we are prepared for that and want to play good cricket," Harmanpreet Kaur said. "Obviously, it is nice to be back in Bangladesh because this year we are playing the T20 World Cup here, and I think it is a great opportunity for us to play here and get used to these conditions. We always strive to do well whenever we play in Bangladesh," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Usually, the grounds are a bit heavy, and the wickets are a bit low and slow, and that was only the reason we wanted to play before the World Cup. We can adjust ourselves according to the situation," the Indian skipper concluded.

