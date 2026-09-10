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IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye final spot

IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-final LIVE: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India face Bangladesh for a place in the final. Follow India vs Bangladesh live score, wickets, scorecard, playing XI, toss and match updates from Dubai.

PN Vishnu
Updated10 Sep 2026, 06:18:57 PM IST
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India will be looking to keep their hopes of an eighth Women's Asia Cup title alive.
India will be looking to keep their hopes of an eighth Women's Asia Cup title alive. (ACC media)

IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-final LIVE: India face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Harmanpreet Kaur's India topped Group A after winning all three matches, while Bangladesh advanced as Group B runners-up.

India have historically dominated the T20I fixture, but Bangladesh famously beat India twice during their title-winning 2018 Asia Cup campaign— giving the knockout contest a useful historical storyline beyond just the scorecard.

The Women in Blue finished atop the Group A standings with six points from three matches, beating Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, began with a 71-run win over Indonesia, before suffering a four-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh then returned to winning ways in the third group stage match, successfully defending a meagre total of 103/7 as their opponents UAE were restricted to 69/9.

India vs Bangladesh predicted playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (c/wk), Sharmin Akter Supta, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semi-final at a glance

MatchIndia Women vs Bangladesh Women
TournamentWomen's Asia Cup 2026
StageSemi-final 1
DateSeptember 10, 2026
VenueDubai International Cricket Stadium
India captainHarmanpreet Kaur
Bangladesh captainNigar Sultana
StakesWinner advances to the final
FinalSeptember 13, 2026

India vs Bangladesh road to semi-final

India WomenBangladesh Women
Group A winnersGroup B runners-up
Defeated Thailand by 94 runsDefeated Indonesia by 71 runs
Defeated Hong Kong by 134 runsLost to Sri Lanka by four wickets
Defeated Pakistan by seven wicketsDefeated UAE by 34 runs
Finished with six points from three matchesFinished with four points from three matches

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head

India enjoy a dominant record against Bangladesh in women's T20Is, having won 21 out of 24 matches (Lost three). India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets the last time these two teams met, at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England.

Follow updates here:
10 Sep 2026, 06:18:57 PM IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Score: Head-to-head record between the two teams

India and Bangladesh have locked horns in 24 matches in women's T20Is, with the Women in Blue winning 21 and losing three. Two of India's losses to Bangladesh, though, came during the 2018 Women's Asia Cup, once in the league stage, and once in the final.

10 Sep 2026, 06:06:13 PM IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Score: When and where to watch the match?

Fans in India can watch the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

10 Sep 2026, 06:06:13 PM IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Score: When does the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final start today?

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh will begin at 8 pm IST (6.30 pm local time) in Dubai. The toss will take place at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm local time).

10 Sep 2026, 06:06:13 PM IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh in Dubai. The winner of this semi-final will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sunday's final. Stay tuned for more updates.

About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football. <br><br> Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026. <br><br> Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel. <br><br> Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.

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