IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye final spot

IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-final LIVE: India face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Harmanpreet Kaur's India topped Group A after winning all three matches, while Bangladesh advanced as Group B runners-up.

India have historically dominated the T20I fixture, but Bangladesh famously beat India twice during their title-winning 2018 Asia Cup campaign— giving the knockout contest a useful historical storyline beyond just the scorecard.

The Women in Blue finished atop the Group A standings with six points from three matches, beating Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, began with a 71-run win over Indonesia, before suffering a four-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh then returned to winning ways in the third group stage match, successfully defending a meagre total of 103/7 as their opponents UAE were restricted to 69/9.

India vs Bangladesh predicted playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (c/wk), Sharmin Akter Supta, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter.

India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup semi-final at a glance

Match India Women vs Bangladesh Women Tournament Women's Asia Cup 2026 Stage Semi-final 1 Date September 10, 2026 Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium India captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Stakes Winner advances to the final Final September 13, 2026

India vs Bangladesh road to semi-final

India Women Bangladesh Women Group A winners Group B runners-up Defeated Thailand by 94 runs Defeated Indonesia by 71 runs Defeated Hong Kong by 134 runs Lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets Defeated Pakistan by seven wickets Defeated UAE by 34 runs Finished with six points from three matches Finished with four points from three matches

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head

India enjoy a dominant record against Bangladesh in women's T20Is, having won 21 out of 24 matches (Lost three). India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets the last time these two teams met, at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England.