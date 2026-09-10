IND-W vs BAN-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-final: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye final spot

IND-W vs BAN-W Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-final LIVE: India face Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Harmanpreet Kaur's India topped Group A after winning all three matches, while Bangladesh advanced as Group B runners-up.
India have historically dominated the T20I fixture, but Bangladesh famously beat India twice during their title-winning 2018 Asia Cup campaign— giving the knockout contest a useful historical storyline beyond just the scorecard.
The Women in Blue finished atop the Group A standings with six points from three matches, beating Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, began with a 71-run win over Indonesia, before suffering a four-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh then returned to winning ways in the third group stage match, successfully defending a meagre total of 103/7 as their opponents UAE were restricted to 69/9.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani
Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana Joty (c/wk), Sharmin Akter Supta, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter.
|Match
|India Women vs Bangladesh Women
|Tournament
|Women's Asia Cup 2026
|Stage
|Semi-final 1
|Date
|September 10, 2026
|Venue
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|India captain
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|Bangladesh captain
|Nigar Sultana
|Stakes
|Winner advances to the final
|Final
|September 13, 2026
|India Women
|Bangladesh Women
|Group A winners
|Group B runners-up
|Defeated Thailand by 94 runs
|Defeated Indonesia by 71 runs
|Defeated Hong Kong by 134 runs
|Lost to Sri Lanka by four wickets
|Defeated Pakistan by seven wickets
|Defeated UAE by 34 runs
|Finished with six points from three matches
|Finished with four points from three matches
India enjoy a dominant record against Bangladesh in women's T20Is, having won 21 out of 24 matches (Lost three). India defeated Bangladesh by five wickets the last time these two teams met, at the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England.
India and Bangladesh have locked horns in 24 matches in women's T20Is, with the Women in Blue winning 21 and losing three. Two of India's losses to Bangladesh, though, came during the 2018 Women's Asia Cup, once in the league stage, and once in the final.
Fans in India can watch the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh will begin at 8 pm IST (6.30 pm local time) in Dubai. The toss will take place at 7.30 pm IST (6 pm local time).
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final between India and Bangladesh in Dubai. The winner of this semi-final will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Sunday's final. Stay tuned for more updates.