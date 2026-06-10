INDW vs ENGW LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match: Rain halts play after Radha Yadav removes Alice Capsey

India Women vs England Women LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match: The India women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won the toss and opted to field first in their second and final warm-up match in Cardiff on Wednesday ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup that starts on 12 June.

The Women in Blue are coming on the back of a 26-run win over West Indies in their first warm-up match on 8 June.

At the time of writing this, England were 92/1 in the 13th over with Nat Sciver-runt (25*) and Amy Jones (60*) unbeaten.

India are in Group A for the 2026 T20 World Cup along with Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Netherlands and Bangladesh. The Women in Blue will begin their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham on 14 June.

India women vs England women squads:

England: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Sophia Dunkley, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma.