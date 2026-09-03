India vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur's side sent to bat first in Dubai

India women's cricket team vs Hong Kong women's cricket team match scorecard: India have been asked to bat first after Hong Kong skipper Natasha Miles won the toss in a Group A match in Dubai in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday. India have announced an unchanged XI.

For Hong Kong, they have made two changes, including the return of Natasha herself. The skipper replaced Shing Yan Dorothea Chan, while Iqra Sahar also came in. India have won against Thailand in first game.

India vs Hong Kong women's T20I head-to-head

This is the first time India and Hong Kong are meeting in a women's T20I. However, India did face Hong Kong in 2012, at a time when the latter did not get T20I status. India won the game by 142 runs after bowling Hong Kong at that time for just 24 runs.

India women vs Hong Kong women playing XIs

Hong Kong: Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud