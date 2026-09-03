India vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur's side sent to bat first in Dubai

India women's cricket team vs Hong Kong women's cricket team match scorecard: India have been asked to bat first after Hong Kong skipper Natasha Miles won the toss in a Group A match in Dubai in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday. India have announced an unchanged XI.
For Hong Kong, they have made two changes, including the return of Natasha herself. The skipper replaced Shing Yan Dorothea Chan, while Iqra Sahar also came in. India have won against Thailand in first game.
This is the first time India and Hong Kong are meeting in a women's T20I. However, India did face Hong Kong in 2012, at a time when the latter did not get T20I status. India won the game by 142 runs after bowling Hong Kong at that time for just 24 runs.
Hong Kong: Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
Harmanpreet Kaur (India Women Captain): We thought of batting first because I personally believe we want to get used to these conditions as soon as possible. [What total are you aiming for?] Well, we are not keeping anything in mind. Let's just go there and execute ourselves in a positive way and let's see what we achieve at the end of the day. [What's your reading of this pitch?] It's a very tricky wicket, and as a batting unit we have to just keep looking at the ball and execute ourselves in a positive way. [What's your playing combination today?] We're going with the same eleven.
Natasha Miles: We're going to have a bowl first. I think the conditions would suit that. Very confident with our batting lineup to come out here and chase down any score. So, let's make the most of these conditions. [What is a good total?] I think we've seen, as an average score, it's been about 120 -130. They're obviously a very accomplished side, so, looking at 140, 150, we've had a couple of chases like that this year. So, if we can keep them to 140, 150... [Any changes?] We have two changes. I'm coming in for Dorothea, and Iqra Sahar is coming in. [How big is this occasion?] It's obviously a very exciting occasion. We're playing one of the top teams in the world. They're an incredible side. Obviously, everyone's very excited to see how we can compete against such an incredible side. And, I mean, taking in the occasion and enjoying ourselves, and hopefully we come back to the Asia Cup in the future. [On Alison Siu playing her 100th T20I] She's been a spearhead for our attack for many years now. Always making 100 appearances for your country is an incredible achievement. So, congrats to Alison, and we're happy to have her on the side always and hope she has a great game.
Time for the toss in Dubai. Hong Kong have won the toss and opted to bowl first. India go with an unchanged XI, while Hong Kong made a couple of changes
Hong Kong, on the other hand, suffered a narrow six-run defeat to Thailand in the tournament opener. Chasing 121, they fell just short at 114/7. However, their bowling unit showed incredible grit, particularly pacer Marina Lamplough, who recorded stunning figures of 4/11.
If Hong Kong are to put up a fight, Marina will have to find a way to keep India's explosive top order in check. Kary Chan is another experienced all-rounder who showed intent with a quick-fire 28 off 20 balls in the first match and will need to anchor the middle order.
This is the first time India and Hong Kong are meeting in a women's T20I. However, India did face Hong Kong in 2012, at a time when the latter did not get T20I status. India won the game by 142 runs after bowling Hong Kong at that time for just 24 runs.
For India, Shafali Verma shone brightly with a quick-fire 64, while Deepti Sharma too proved her mettle, taking three wickets without conceding a run. But the likes Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, who was included in place of the injured Jemimah Rodrigues, will hope to convert their starts and give a better account of themselves.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too will want to get back among the runs to address questions over her form and future in T20Is.
India started their campaign with a 94-run win over Thailand, but nit before a batting collapse. The seven-time champions, who won four Asia Cup titles in the ODI format and three in the T20 format, survived some anxious moments against Thailand.
Sitting pretty at 101/2 after 10 overs, India were looking good for a 200-plus total but lost seven wickets for just 29 runs to finish at 159. With the Pakistan clash on September 5, against Hong Kong, India will have more leeway to iron out their issues.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Hong Kong match in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai.