Ireland women were dealt with a huge blow when off-spinner Aimee Maguire was reported for suspect bowling action during their ongoing ODI series against India. Maguire's bowling action was reported following the first ODI in Rajkot which the visitors lost by six wickets. In the game, Maguire took three wickets for 57 runs from her eight overs.

Following the game, the match officials' report was handed to the Ireland team management, expressing concerns regarding the legality of her bowling action. The ICC also formally notified Cricket Ireland (CI), confirming that a ‘Suspect Illegal Bowling Action’ report was lodged after the ODI against India.

Also Read | Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Highlights: Ireland Women beat Bangladesh Women by 4 wickets

After making her international debut in 2023, Maguire has took 25 wickets across formats in her 20 appearances. She will now head to an ICC Accredited Testing Centre within the next 14 days to undergo a bowling action test which will further determine whether her bowling action is in violation of ICC regulations.

As per the ICC's investigation process, the spinner is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the testing results are available.

Aimee Maguire gets Cricket Ireland support Meanwhile, Cricket Ireland has pledged full support for Maguire. "The staff and players are rallying around Aimee, reassuring her that she will return with a stronger action and will continue to shine on the international stage for many years to come," CI Director of High Performance, Graeme West, said in a statement.

“The experience and expertise that we possess within our High Performance Coaching and Support Services at Cricket Ireland, will provide Aimee with the care, support and guidance to deliver the remedial programme which will begin following the team’s return from India,” the statement further added.

Also Read | Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Highlights: Ireland Women beat Bangladesh Women by 12 runs

In the second ODI on Sunday, India skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland. India fielded an unchanged playing XI, while Ireland made two changes with Una-Raymond Hoey and Aimee Maguire being replaced by Ava Canning and Alana Dalzell.

India vs Ireland 2nd ODI playing XIs Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Coulter Reilly(w), Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Freya Sargent, Alana Dalzell