India Women vs Japan Women LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-final: Shree Charani strikes twice to trouble hosts

India Women vs Japan Women LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-final: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won the toss in their quarterfinal match against hosts Japan at the 2026 Asian Games in Nisshin, and opted to field first.

The Women in Blue enter the Asian Games high on confidence after clinching the Asia Cup title with a victory over Sri Lanka in the final. India will now look to carry that momentum into another continental tournament and add another gold-medal challenge to their campaign.

Japan, meanwhile, will have the home crowd behind them as they prepare for a difficult assignment against one of the leading sides in women's international cricket. The hosts will be hoping to make the most of the opportunity and produce an upset in the knockout stage.

India vs Japan playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), G Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.

Japan: Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura Kano(w), Mai Yanagida(c), Erika Oda, Ahilya Chandel, Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Erika Toguchi Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto.

India vs Japan head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the India women's cricket team and the Japan women's cricket team in international cricket.

India's Asian Games record

The India women's cricket team made their Asian Games debut in the 2023 edition in Hangzhou. They have played three matches, won two whereas one match ended in a no-result due to rain. India went on to win the gold medal three years ago, beating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final.

India vs Japan Live streaming

The India vs Japan women's cricket match at the 2026 Asian Games will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

India's potential path to gold

Should India win their quarterfinal against Japan, they will take on Bangladesh in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Should Harmanpreet and Co once again emerge victorious against Bangladesh, they will face either Sri Lanka or Pakistan in the gold medal match on Tuesday. If they lose the semi-final match to Bangladesh, India will end up playing the bronze medal match, which will also take place on Tuesday.