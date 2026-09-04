India women vs Pakistan women head-to-head: Who holds edge ahead of Asia Cup 2026 tie? IND-W vs PAK-W probable XIs

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry at the continental stage once again when the arch-rivals take on in a Group A encounter of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday in Dubai. With two big wins against minnows Thailand and Hong Kong, India have already booked their spot in the semifinals although the official confirmation is yet to come.

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Pakistan, on the other hand, have beaten Thailand in their only match so far. The Women in Green will face Hong Kong in their final group-stage encounter on September 7. While India are assured of a top-two finish, one win from two games for Pakistan would be enough for them to enter semis.

Notably, the India women vs Pakistan women clash will be the second time both these teams are facing each other in 2026. Previously, they met during the T20 World Cup in England, where India emerged triumphant. Safe to say, no Pakistan team have managed to give India a fight in recent times.

And when they meet in Dubai, India will certainly start as overwhelming favourites and are expected to steamroll Pakistan. It must be noted that the Women's Asia Cup started 2004 in ODI format. However, from the fifth edition of the tournament, it was converted into T20 format. India are the most successful side in the tournament with seven titles.

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IND vs PAK head-to-head in Women's T20 Asia Cup In the Women's T20 Asia Cup, India have faced Pakistan six times, winning on five occasions. In fact, India defeated Pakistan twice in the 2012 edition, including in the low-scoring final.

Year Result Victory Margin 2024 India won By 7 wickets 2022 Pakistan won By 13 runs 2018 India won By 7 wickets 2016 India won By 5 wickets 2012 India won By 8 wickets 2012 India won By 18 runs

India vs Pakistan women's T20Is head-to-head Overall in the shortest format, India enjoy a 14-3 win-loss record against Pakistan. Pakistan's only three wins against India came in 2012, 2016 and 2022. The last time Indian women faced Pakitan women in a T20I was in 2026 in Birmingham in a match of T20 World Cup.

Total matches played 17 India Won 14 Pakistan Won 3 Tied/No Result 0 Highest Score (India) 170/6 (T20 World Cup 2026) Highest Score (Pakistan) 149/4 (T20 World Cup 2023) Lowest Score (India) 81 all out (2012 Women's T20 Asia Cup) Lowest Score (Pakistan) 63 all out (2012 Women's T20 Asia Cup)

Certainly, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won't tinker with the winning combination and play the same XI that won against Thailand and Hong Kong. The same goes for Pakistan too, unless there are any late injury concerns.

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Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur to continue as India captain for Asian Games 2026

India women vs Pakistan women probable XIs India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma, NR Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (WK), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gul Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (C), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W on TV in India? The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will take centre stage at 8:00 PM IST. Sony Sports Netword is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash will be available on SonyLIV.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in