India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaaur and co. will have to quickly turn around their fortunes after suffering a 58 runs defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first encounter. The Women in Blue who were considered the title favourites now have to win all their remaining three matches if they wish to stand a chance of making it to the semi-finals of the tournament.
Pakistan, on the other hand, started the T20 World Cup on a high after defeating Sri Lanka by 31 runs in a low scoring affair where captain Fatima Sana led from the front, taking 2 wickets for 10 runs and also scoring a crucial 30 run knock.
Alhtough, India have a dominant 12-3 record in their favour in the T20 format, the edge will certainly lie with the Women in Green with Team India playing for survival.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score:
India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: Indian women are placed in a highly competitive Group A along with New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia. After facing off against New Zeland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Dubai, Harmanpreet's women will tackle the Aussie challenge in Sharjah on October 13. Apart from the clash against Pakistan (which starts at 3:30pm), all their matches will be begin from 7:30pm.
India vs Pakistan, Dubai (October 6)
India vs Sri Lanka, Dubai (October 9)
India vs Australia, Sharjah (October 13)
If qualified, Semi-Final 1 Dubai (October 17)
If qualified, Semi-final 2 Sharjah (October 18)
If qualified, Final Dubai (October 20)
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: In an interaction with Times of India, Anjum Chopra said, "Harmanpreet alone is not under pressure. Harman, as a player and captain, has been in such scenarios and situations before. I don't think she will be under pressure, but the players in the team who have not performed to their abilities or underperformed in the last game must be feeling the pressure and must be thinking about how they can turn things around,"
"Everyone will be thinking in their respective corners about how they can perform better and put India's campaign back on track. Everyone in the team needs to pitch in aggressively, sharpen their skills, and be ready for the next game against Pakistan," the former Indian player added
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score: The upcoming clash between India vs Pakistan at Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network while the live-stream of the match can be watched via the Disney+ Hotstar app.
It will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 3:30 PM, and you can also catch live ball-by-ball coverage at LiveMint.