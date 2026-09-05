IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye unbeaten run on way to semifinals

India women's national cricket team vs Pakistan women's national team match scorecard: India will start as favourites when they take on Pakistan in a Group A encounter of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Saturday. With two wins in two games, India have already made the semifinals. On the other hand, Pakistan will need to win one out of their remaining to games to make it to the last four of the continental tournament.
The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will take centre-stage at 8:00 PM IST. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash will be available on SonyLIV.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma, NR Shree Charani, Kranti Goud
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (WK), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gul Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (C), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Smriti Mandhana has a decent record against Pakistan in T20Is. The Indian opener has scored 307 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 111.23, with two fifties and a best score of 68.
Smriti Mandhana, who etched her name into record books in the game against Hong Kong, has another milestone in front of her today. The Indian vice-captain stands just 78 runs away from overtaking New Zealand legend Suzie Bates as the highest run-getter in women's T20Is.
In 173 T20Is, she has made 4,681 runs at an average of 30.79 in 167 innings at a strike rate of 126.54, with two centuries and 35 fifties. On top is Suzie, who has made 4,758 runs in 186 T20Is and 178 innings at an average of 28.83 and a strike rate of 108.60, with a century and 28 fifties.
The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will take centre-stage at 8:00 PM IST. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash will be available on SonyLIV.
The likes of Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will look to spend more time in the middle, having not been able to convert starts. Pressure is mounting on new number three Rawal, who has not been able to meet the demands of the T20 game, having found plenty of success in the ODI format. Notably, Rawal made it to the side after Jemimah Rodrigues was ruled out following an injury that she sustained during The Hundred.
Pakistan need drastic improvement in their batting to competing with India. The shortcomings in the batting department have let the team down for a number of years. Even in their last game against Thailand, Pakistan found themselves under pressure in the powerplay with the loss of three wickets and managed to defend a lowly 119 against a less-established side. The team over-relies on opener Muneeba Ali and bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana who is also the captain of the side. That will need to change if Pakistan are to challenge their mighty rivals.
On the bowling front, spinners have had the success mostly in Dubai so far. For India, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani have been among the wickets. In fact, Deepti is currently the leading wicket-taker among women in the shortest format of the game.
For India Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have been the two standout batters in the side. While Shafali scored a 64 in the first game, Mandhana broke several records on her way to become the first Indian woman to score two T20I hundreds. She is also surpassed legendary Mithali Raj to become the leading run-getter in women's internationals.
The Indian women have already booked their place in the semifinals after two big wins over Thailand and Hong Kong. On the other hand, Pakistan have one win so far. They need one more win to book a last four spot. The top two teams from the each of the groups will make it to the semis of the Women's Asia Cup 2026.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan clash in the Women's Asia Cup 2026. The India vs Pakistan clash starts at 8 PM IST in Dubai.