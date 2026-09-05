IND vs PAK LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur's India eye unbeaten run on way to semifinals

India women's national cricket team vs Pakistan women's national team match scorecard: India will start as favourites when they take on Pakistan in a Group A encounter of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Saturday. With two wins in two games, India have already made the semifinals. On the other hand, Pakistan will need to win one out of their remaining to games to make it to the last four of the continental tournament.

Where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W on TV in India?

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash at the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 will take centre-stage at 8:00 PM IST. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in India. The India vs Pakistan clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Live streaming of India vs Pakistan clash will be available on SonyLIV.

India vs Pakistan probable XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandni Sharma, NR Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (WK), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gul Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (C), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal