IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India aim to continue momentum in Harmanpreet's 200th T20I

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Having enjoyed a flawless run so far in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 so far, India are set to face their real first test as they take on South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. If Smriti Mandhana led with the bat, all-rounder Deepti Sharma dominated with the ball, including a fifer against Pakistan.

Richa Ghosh and Sree Charani provided exceptional supporting roles. However, Jemimah Rodrigues is yet to make an impact. Meanwhile, India's major missing will be spinner Shreyanka Patil, who has been ruled out diue to an injury. Leg-spinner Prema Rawat has been called up as a replacement.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV and online?

Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The India women vs South Africa women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs SA-W possible playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinola Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba