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IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India aim to continue momentum in Harmanpreet's 200th T20I

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: After two wins, India women are set to face South Africa women in Manchester. Harmanpreet Kaur set to play her 200th T20I.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jun 2026, 05:49:23 PM IST
IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be playing her 200th T20I.
IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be playing her 200th T20I.

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Having enjoyed a flawless run so far in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 so far, India are set to face their real first test as they take on South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. If Smriti Mandhana led with the bat, all-rounder Deepti Sharma dominated with the ball, including a fifer against Pakistan.

Richa Ghosh and Sree Charani provided exceptional supporting roles. However, Jemimah Rodrigues is yet to make an impact. Meanwhile, India's major missing will be spinner Shreyanka Patil, who has been ruled out diue to an injury. Leg-spinner Prema Rawat has been called up as a replacement.

Where to watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV and online?

Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The India women vs South Africa women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs SA-W possible playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinola Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

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21 Jun 2026, 05:49:19 PM IST

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur on brink of history

Harmanpreet Kaur is set to become the first player in the world - men or women - to play 200 T20Is. She is also set to become only the second women after England's Charlotte Edwards to lead the national side in 200 internationals.

21 Jun 2026, 05:47:56 PM IST

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score: When and where to watch?

Star Sports is the official broadcasting partner of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The India women vs South Africa women will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India women vs South Africa women will be available on JioStar app and website.

21 Jun 2026, 05:47:40 PM IST

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score: South Africa's probable XI

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinola Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

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21 Jun 2026, 05:47:29 PM IST

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score: India's probable XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav/Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma

21 Jun 2026, 05:47:06 PM IST

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score: Who stands where?

It's a big match for the Indian women. In the first two games, India didn't get much resistence from the likes of Pakistan and Netherlands, who both have been eliminated from the race to the semifinals. But against South Africa, things will be different. South Africa, chasing their maiden ICC title, were defeated by Australia and beat Pakistan so far.

21 Jun 2026, 05:32:29 PM IST

IND-W vs SA-W LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India women vs South Africa women in Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

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