India women vs Sri Lanka women 4th T20I Live streaming: When & where to watch on TV & online? IND-W vs SL-W probable XIs

India women have won all three games after batting second on all the occasions. The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series also serves both teams a preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup next year.

Koushik Paul
Updated27 Dec 2025, 03:22 PM IST
India women have won the first three matches in the five-match series.
India women have won the first three matches in the five-match series. (PTI)

Having already sealed the five-match T20I series by winning the first three games comfortable, India women will be looking to assert domination against Sri Lanka women in the fourth encounter on December 28 (Sunday), at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 in horizon, the series serves a perfect platform for both sides in preparation for the global meet next year. In all the three matches so far, Indian bowlers have dominated all through, batting second on all three occasions.

Interestingly, Sri Lankan batting hasn't been up to the mark in the series so far as the visitors failed to put even 150 runs on board once. With the series already in pocket, there is a high chance of the Indian team management giving some game-time to those who haven't played.

While G Kamalini is likely to make her India debut, all-rounder Harleen Deol might also come in the playing XI. Deol has not played for India since the Bangladesh match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I match details

Date: December 28

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Which TV channels will telecast IND-W vs SL-W 4th T20I?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of India women vs Sri Lanka women T20I series. The India women vs Sri Lanka women 4th T20I will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs SL-W will be available in JioStar app and website.

India women vs Sri Lanka women 4th T20I probable XIs

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Harleen Deol/G Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana/Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud/Sree Charani

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana (WK), Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani/Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIndia women vs Sri Lanka women 4th T20I Live streaming: When & where to watch on TV & online? IND-W vs SL-W probable XIs
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.