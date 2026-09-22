India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, Women in Blue to bat

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss in their Asian Games 2026 women's cricket final against Sri Lanka in Nisshin, and said that her team will bat first.

India are looking to retain the gold medal that they won three years ago. While India defeated Japan and Bangladesh in the quarterfinal and semifinal, Sri Lanka thumped Malaysia and Pakistan in their respective knockout matches. Both the teams have named unchanged playing XIs for the summit clash.

India women vs Sri Lanka women head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have locked horns 32 times in women's T20Is. India enjoy a dominant record, having won 26 matches whereas Sri Lanka have won just five. One match has ended in a no-result.

When and where to watch India women vs Sri Lanka women match

The Asian Games 2026 cricket final between India women and Sri Lanka women will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

India women vs Sri Lanka women playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

Sri Lanka: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari.