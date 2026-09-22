Subscribe
Live Update

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, Women in Blue to bat

IND-W vs SL-W Asian Games 2026 Final LIVE: Defending champions India have won the toss and have elected to bat first in the women's cricket competition final against Sri Lanka.

PN Vishnu
Updated22 Sep 2026, 10:37:43 AM IST
Prefer LMon Google
Advertisement
India's Smriti Mandhana bats during the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh in Nisshin, Japan.
India's Smriti Mandhana bats during the Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh in Nisshin, Japan. (PTI)

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss in their Asian Games 2026 women's cricket final against Sri Lanka in Nisshin, and said that her team will bat first.

India are looking to retain the gold medal that they won three years ago. While India defeated Japan and Bangladesh in the quarterfinal and semifinal, Sri Lanka thumped Malaysia and Pakistan in their respective knockout matches. Both the teams have named unchanged playing XIs for the summit clash.

India women vs Sri Lanka women head-to-head

India and Sri Lanka have locked horns 32 times in women's T20Is. India enjoy a dominant record, having won 26 matches whereas Sri Lanka have won just five. One match has ended in a no-result.

When and where to watch India women vs Sri Lanka women match

The Asian Games 2026 cricket final between India women and Sri Lanka women will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

India women vs Sri Lanka women playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

Sri Lanka: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
22 Sep 2026, 10:35:34 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: Summit clash underway!

Right. So, the national anthems of both teams are done, and the women's cricket final at the Asian Games is underway. Nine runs come from the first over, with Mandhana on eight with two boundaries to her name.

India 9/0 after 1 over

22 Sep 2026, 10:15:00 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: A look at the playing XIs of both teams

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud.

Sri Lanka: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari.

22 Sep 2026, 10:13:37 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: India opt to bat first

Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss against Sri Lanka and India will bat first.

Advertisement
22 Sep 2026, 09:40:56 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: When and where to watch the match?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 cricket final between India women and Sri Lanka women on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

22 Sep 2026, 09:31:43 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: Sri Lanka's road to final

—Defeated Malaysia by 86 runs in quarterfinal

—Defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in semifinal

22 Sep 2026, 09:22:57 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: India's road to final

—Defeated Japan by eight wickets in quarterfinal

—Defeated Bangladesh by 114 runs in semifinal

22 Sep 2026, 09:11:11 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: Pakistan clinch bronze medal

While we wait for the toss from the final shortly (10 AM IST), there is an update from the bronze medal match. Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh by 31 runs to clinch the bronze medal in the women's cricket competition of Asian Games 2026.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. The Fatima Sana-led side posted 145/8 on the board. In their reply, Sharmin Akter's unbeaten 46 went in vain as Bangladesh were restricted to 114/7 in 20 overs.

Advertisement
22 Sep 2026, 10:05:03 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: A look at head-to-head meeting

India and Sri Lanka have locked horns 32 times in women's T20Is. India have won 26 matches, whereas Sri Lanka have won just five. One match has ended in a no-result.

22 Sep 2026, 10:05:03 AM IST

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Asian Games 2026 women's cricket competition final between India and Sri Lanka in Nisshin, Japan. The match is scheduled to begin at 10.30 AM IST (2 PM local time), with the toss scheduled for 10 AM IST (1.30 PM local time).

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, Women in Blue to bat
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts